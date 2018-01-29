Drive dies after pickup crashes into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – The driver of a pickup died on the way to the hospital Monday after his truck went out of control and smashed into the side of a commercial building in East County.

The fatal accident happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cuyamaca Street.

According to witness, the older F250 Ford truck was heading down Swallow Drive, which ends in a T intersection with Cuyamaca Street. According to witnesses, the of the pickup ran a red light at the intersection and flew across the intersection, missing the cross traffic. It jumped the sidewalk on the east side of Cuyamaca, knocked over a tree and a utility box, sped through a parking lot and smashed into the side of a building.

The driver was rushed to a hospital but died in the ambulance on the way. The man's name was not released. It was not clear if he suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

The collision caused large cracks to form in the wall of the building and shattered several plate glass windows. City officials put red tags on the doors to one business.

No one will be allowed inside until structural engineers evaluate the damage.

One person said it's a miracle no one else was hurt.

"It's a very full parking lot, all the spaces are always covered. There's a couple of ladies in the office who are always walking around during lunch for exercise or to get mail from the mail box for whole building," said Dustin Patterson.