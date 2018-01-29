2018 Super Bowl commercials are here

MINNEAPOLIS – Get a head start on the Super Bowl festivities by watching some of the commercials expected to air Sunday.
A week ahead of the big game, advertisers have already begun leaking their ads and some teases, too.
This year’s 30-second television commercial has an average cost of $5 million.
Budweiser – “Stand By You”
Pringles – “Wow”
Amazon – Did Alexa Lose Her Voice? (Teaser)
PETA – “Redemption”
M&M’s – “Human”
Mikaela Shiffrin’s NBC Olympics – #ABFTTB
Tide – “Bradshaw’s Locked Out” (Teaser)
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles take center stage this Sunday during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.