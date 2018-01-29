2018 Super Bowl commercials are here

MINNEAPOLIS – Get a head start on the Super Bowl festivities by watching some of the commercials expected to air Sunday.

A week ahead of the big game, advertisers have already begun leaking their ads and some teases, too.

This year’s 30-second television commercial has an average cost of $5 million.

Budweiser – “Stand By You”

Pringles – “Wow”

Amazon – Did Alexa Lose Her Voice? (Teaser)

PETA – “Redemption”

M&M’s – “Human”

Mikaela Shiffrin’s NBC Olympics – #ABFTTB

Have you seen @MikaelaShiffrin's Super Bowl commercial yet?! Because it's pretty amazing. #ABFTTB pic.twitter.com/fjkNuaDHOt — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 29, 2018

Tide – “Bradshaw’s Locked Out” (Teaser)

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles take center stage this Sunday during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.