16-year-old survives hit-and-run crash, police looking for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family in the South Bay is pleading to catch the driver who hit their 16-year-old son and then took off without stopping to see if he was okay.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:00 Saturday morning on Hollister Street near Nestor Elementary.

KJ Swensen said he was riding his bike when all of a sudden he went flying off of it and hit the pavement.

"It wiped me out," Swensen said.

Swensen said he turned to see a two-toned brownish or grayish SUV, possibly a jeep, zooming past him.

“My whole body was shaking. I was scared. I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do,” Swensen said.

After he pulled himself together he said he tried to call 911, but his phone was dead. Slowly, he made his way home and eventually told his mother what happened.

“I was just livid, and I called the police,” Andi Swensen, his mother, said.

Andi Swensen said the thing that makes her the most angry is that the driver didn't stop.

“His inaction could have been the difference between life and death,” she said. “Lucky for me it wasn’t fatal."

The teen's mother is hoping the driver realizes he could have seriously impacted more than one life.

“He’s got a brother. He’s got another older sister, you know me I [would] die inside. I wouldn’t be the same ever. So if he could just think about that, and kind of absorb that,” she said.

Her son suffered painful bruising and scabs in the hit-and-run crash.

If you have any information in the case call the San Diego Police Department.