Trespasser shoots man who confronts him in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO – A man told a trespasser to get off his driveway and was shot in his hand, police said Sunday.

The man was in his home in the 3000 block of Logan Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, when he heard a noise in his front yard, and went outside to investigate, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. He found an unknown man standing in his driveway, who he confronted and told to leave.

The suspect walked to the middle of the street, then pulled out a gun, and the resident attempted to grab it with his left hand, Heims said. The suspect fired the gun, shooting the resident through the hand, then fled southbound toward National Avenue from Logan Avenue.

The victim went to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic or white man wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Detectives were investigating the incident.