Electricity shut off to more than 1,000 customers in East County, due to Red Flag Warning

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric shut off the electricity to more than 1,000 customers in East County, as a Red Flag Warning continued Sunday for San Diego and much of Southern California.

The warning began at 7 p.m. Saturday, as gusts above 30 miles per hour were clocked in locations like Pamo Valley.

Winds of up to 30 mph, with isolated gusts as high as 65 mph, were predicted for Sunday. Forecasters expected the strongest winds to occur along lower mountain slopes and below passes and canyons.

Inland areas were expected to face moderate Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels, giving any fires that develop the potential to strengthen rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, SDGE cut off electricity Saturday night and Sunday for at least 1,300 customers, in the mountainous areas of East County, because of weather conditions. Power was expected to be restored for most customers by 4 p.m. Monday, when the Red Flag Warning will expire.

The NWS urged people to avoid outdoor burning for the duration of the warning, and also warned that high winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Forecasters predicted winds to be strongest on Monday, with humidity at its lowest Sunday and Monday.

The winds should start to die down on Tuesday, and humidity will recover slightly Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.