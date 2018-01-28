× Bicyclist riding against traffic hit head-on by car in Park West

SAN DIEGO – A bicyclist was hit head-on by car while riding against traffic in Park West early Sunday, and was seriously injured.

A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lanes of First Avenue near Ivy Street, at about 2 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.

The driver did not stop at the scene, and continued north on First Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life- threatening injuries, including “multiple brain bleeds” and a broken jaw, Sullivan said.