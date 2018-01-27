Virtual reality program teaches golf lessons by Rickie Fowler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rickie Fowler is teaming up with Success Series and have released a first of its kind instructional golf series using virtual reality.

Through a pair of virtual reality goggles, Fowler comes to you in what feels like a private golf lesson.

At the touch of your finger, Fowler, a Murrieta native, can coach and share inside tips to golf through virtual reality.

"Virtual reality is pretty cool to see," said Fowler. "Whether it's through video games, through movies and to now seeing what's possible with us being able to connect on a different level with fans and with people who want to learn, not just in golf but in other platforms and other sports."

"The idea is for users to be able to engage with their favorite celebrity or star one-on-one -n VR," said Anthony Puntoriero, the founder and CEO of Success Series. "It's something that we feel can really enhance the learning experience and give people a really fun and entertaining time at that."

Fowler is the brand ambassador for Success Series, the only product on the market to offer exclusive VR lessons.

"The shots, the chipping, the putting, throughout the whole bag," said Fowler. "The way we shot it and how close the cameras are, it'll feel like you can reach out and almost interrupt the swing that I'm about to make."

"We cover aspects like how to hit further, his pre-shot routine, elements of chipping, sand play and more importantly how he approaches the greens," said Puntoriero.

Right now golfing with Fowler is the only one on one lesson available, but Success Series says they hope to share insight from other pros as well.

"Rickie's golf lesson might not be the same as Jordan Spieth or Dustin Johnson," said Puntoriero. "They rely on their own strengths. It's also really important to know what got them to that point, so the off the course element is important for us to understand how they made it to the PGA Tour and how they got to be one of the top players in the world."

Lessons range in price from $4 to $7 and can be downloaded directly to your smartphone, tablet or computer from Google Play. All you need is the goggles and if you don't own a pair, it's no problem.

"You can watch the lessons in 2D and also watch them in virtual reality without the goggles," said Puntoriero. "You can move the phone around and sort of look all around Rickie as well and see what he's doing. So there are other ways to counter that if you don't want to put the goggles on."

Success Series plans to include the NFL, NBA and MLB into their virtual reality lessons. They also have plans to expand their program into the music industry as well.