Shoplifter pulls stun gun on Target employee

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Saturday for a man and a woman who allegedly shoplifted from an Oak Park Target store and tried to use a stun gun on a loss prevention employee when they were stopped.

The robbery was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday at 3424 College Ave., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspects shoplifted several items from the store and were then stopped by Target’s loss prevention employee as they were trying to leave, Heims said.

The female suspect pulled out a stun gun, turned it on and tried to shock the employee, but she missed and there were no injuries, Heims said.

Both suspects ran away.

The male suspect was described as Hispanic, thin, and was seen wearing a black baseball cap and black shirt. The female was described as Hispanic, in her 20s, medium build, wearing a pink beanie and pink sweater.