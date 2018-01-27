× San Diego County gas prices rise for 12th straight day

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 12th consecutive day, spiking 2.8 cents to $3.315.

The average price has risen 10.3 cents over the past 12 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.8 cents more than one week ago, 22.3 cents higher than one month ago and 47.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 19.3 cents since the start of the year.