Red flag warning issued due to increased wildfire risk

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service Saturday issued a red flag warning through Monday for much of San Diego County as well as a large swath of Southern California, saying the region would be at an increased risk for wildfires to start and spread.

The warning for San Diego County will remain in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday evening until 4 p.m. Monday.

Most inland areas will face moderate Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels as high pressure strengthens over the great basin, the NWS said, giving any fires that develop this weekend the potential to strengthen rapidly.

The agency urged people to avoid outdoor burning, and also warned that high winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Forecasters predicted winds to be strongest on Monday, with humidity at its lowest Saturday and Monday.

Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 mph, were expected for Saturday. Winds were predicted to strengthen on Sunday up to 30 mph, with isolated gusts as high as 65 mph. Forecasters expected the strongest winds to occur along lower mountain slopes and below passes and canyons.

The winds should start to die down on Tuesday, and humidity will recover slightly Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said.