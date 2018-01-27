Man stabs wife in neck during argument: police

SAN DIEGO — An argument between a couple in their Old Town home turned violent early Saturday when a man stabbed his wife in the neck, authorities said.

Three children were in the home at the time of the incident.

The two were arguing around 6:30 a.m. at their home in the 2200 block of Congress Street, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins. The dispute escalated and the husband stabbed his wife twice in the neck, he said.

She fled the home in search of help, and police were called to the scene. The wife was taken to a hospital for injuries that were determined not to be life-threatening.

Responding officers took the husband into custody a short time later, and they found he had apparently cut himself, Hawkins said. The husband was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

None of the children were injured or involved in the stabbing, Hawkins said. The man — whose name was not immediately released — will be arrested and booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.