Man shot during attempted robbery in University Heights

SAN DIEGO – A man was shot after he refused to comply with a robber’s demands in University Heights early Saturday, police said.

The victim was sitting in his car at about 2:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of El Cajon Boulevard when a man approached him and attempted to rob him, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said. The victim would not cooperate, and the suspect shot him once in the chest.

Hawkins said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non- life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large. Police described him as a 24-year-old black man, approximately 5-feet-8 inches to 6-feet tall and about 160 pounds, wearing a black flannel shirt and dark pants.