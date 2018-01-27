× Man killed after being hit by Porsche, 16-year-old driver arrested

SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a Porsche while walking in Egger Highlands and the 16-year-old driver of the car was arrested for fleeing the scene, police said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Palm Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was crossing Palm Avenue when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Porsche, Heims said.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver fled on foot after the crash, Heims said.

The boy was later caught, the officer said.