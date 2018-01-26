Rescued sea turtle arrives in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- An endangered olive ridley sea turtle arrived Friday at Naval Air Station North Island after being flown from Oregon following her rescue from a beach three months ago.

The turtle, named Coral, will continue her rehabilitation at SeaWorld's Animal Health and Rescue Center.

Coral, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old, was found emaciated, weak and suffering from hypothermia on a beach in Oregon in October, according to SeaWorld.

The turtle, which weighs about 75 pounds, was first taken to the Seattle Aquarium, where she underwent life-saving medical treatment for serious bacterial infections.

SeaWorld says it hopes Coral can be returned to the ocean in late summer or early fall when ocean temperatures off the Southern California coast are around 70 degrees.