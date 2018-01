ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A person threatening to jump off a state Route 78 overpass prompted a freeway closure Friday morning, authorities said.

Eastbound lanes of SR-78 at Nordahl Road in Escondido were closed Friday around 6:30 a.m. Westbound traffic was also stalled in the area due to the police activity.

Traffic Alert: Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in @sanmarcoscity. EB SR-78 is closed at Nordahl Street. Cars or people are not allowed on the Nordahl overpass. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Thank you for patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/1o6AlolySp — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 26, 2018

No other details were provided.