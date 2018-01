CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a school bus Friday in Chula Vista.

The collision involving a bus from Sweetwater Union High School District happened around 4 p.m. near Olympic Parkway and Santa Venetia Street.

There were students with special needs and adults on board the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

The westbound lanes of Olympic Parkway were closed between La Media Road and Paseo Ranchero due to the crash.