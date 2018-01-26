× Minivan crash causes gas leak in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – A driver crashed a minivan into an Imperial Beach home Friday morning, causing a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of the damaged home and several other nearby homes, authorities said.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened about 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Street and Fern Avenue, about two blocks south of Imperial Beach Boulevard between 13th and 14th streets, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Victor Rivera said.

“Deputies arrived on scene, confirmed the (crash) and noticed there was a gas leak from the home,” Rivera said. “The homeowners were not injured … the driver of the vehicle was detained by deputies (and) deputies evacuated three nearby homes.”

Imperial Beach firefighters turned off the gas to the home, Rivera said. San Diego Gas & Electric responded to repair the leak.

The 76-year-old driver of the Chrysler minivan with Arizona license plates was evaluated, cited for driving under the influence and released at the scene, Rivera said.

Traffic investigators from the sheriff’s Imperial Beach substation were investigating the crash.