Man killed in crash that closed I-15 overnight was driving 100+ mph

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday identified a fatally injured 27- year-old motorist who was speeding when his compact car hit three vehicles and crashed into the center divider on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area.

Joshua Scott was driving “in excess of 100 mph” and was not wearing a seat belt when his 2006 Honda Civic crashed into three cars and slammed into the concrete barrier about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the car and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died from blunt force head trauma about 40 minutes after the crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

Scott’s passenger, a 31-year-old woman whose name was not released, was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with minor injuries, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. The drivers of the other three vehicles — a 30-year- old La Mesa man and two San Diego women, ages 56 and 60 — were unhurt, he said.

Scott was speeding south on I-15 when he changed lanes and clipped a 2017 Subaru Outback, Doerr said. The Civic then veered right toward the freeway’s slow lane, where it struck a 1998 Toyota Camry, then changed direction again, veering left across six lanes and colliding with a 2007 BMW sedan, he said. Ultimately, the Civic crashed into the center divider wall, rolling at least once.

Six lanes of the eight-lane freeway were shut down for about three hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.