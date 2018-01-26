Gucci to design Elton John’s entire farewell tour wardrobe

SAN DIEGO – Elton John will be saying farewell to his touring days– in style.

Gucci will exclusively design his wardrobe on his “farewell yellow brick road” world tour.

A three-year tour was announced Wednesday and will kick off in the United States on September 8.

Elton will be in San Diego at the Valley View Casino Center on Jan. 29, 2019.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour went on sale with an American Express pre-sale on Thursday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.