Tesla’s ‘affordable’ electric car debuts at UTC

SAN DIEGO – San Diego is among the first markets in the nation to get an actual Tesla Model 3, billed as the company’s “more affordable family sedan.”

More than 450,000 people have pre-ordered a Model 3 by making the required $1,000 deposit, according to Telsa officials. Most of those future Tesla owners have yet to sit inside one. That will change after Thursday.

San Diego-area Model 3 reservation holders will now be able to see the car and sit inside it. The vehicle was debuted at the Telsa showroom at University Towne Centre at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive in La Jolla Thursday afternoon.

Other retail stores to receive the highly-anticipated electric vehicle were in Miami, Boston, New York and the Bay Area.

The new electric car retails for a base price of $35,000. That makes them significantly cheaper than Tesla’s other cars, the Model X and the Model S.

The debut does not include test drive vehicles just yet, according to Tesla officials.

Watch FOX 5 Morning News Friday at 6 a.m. to find out what Tech Smart reporter Rich Demuro has to say about the Model 3.