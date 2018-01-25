× Safari Park mourns death of Vila, one of world’s oldest gorillas

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old San Diego Zoo Safari Park gorilla named Vila, one of the world’s oldest, died Thursday afternoon.

Vila was believed to have been born in the Congo in October 1957. She was hand-raised at the San Diego Zoo and later moved to the Safari Park.

She was the matriarch of five generations and served as a surrogate mother for several hand-raised western lowland gorillas during her life, according to the zoo.

“Vila touched many people throughout her lifetime,” said Randy Rieches, curator of mammals at the park. “She will be missed by zoo members, guests, volunteers and staff.”

Vila in recent years was under veterinary care due to her old age.

Gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Threats to the species include people hunting the animals for food and loss of habitat due to logging and mining.