Man killed in Valencia Park was accidentally shot by family friend

SAN DIEGO — Authorities announced an arrest Thursday in the apparently accidental shooting death of a 27-year-old man during a weekend house party in Valencia Park.

Khonesavanh Jason Sayanaly, 43, was jailed Wednesday for allegedly firing a pistol in front of a residence in the 5500 block of Bonita Drive on Sunday afternoon, fatally wounding a family friend, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94 found Justin Inthavong of San Diego lying in the street about 4 p.m., suffering from a bullet wound to the chest, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead.

Sayanaly, who was fully cooperative with police, told investigators he did not mean to shoot Inthavong, Griffin said.

“It’s looking like it was accidental,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect, who allegedly fired a single shot, was distraught when police arrived, according to Griffin.

Sayanaly was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He posted bail and was released, a jail clerk said.

Griffin declined to elaborate on what might have prompted the suspect to open fire while socializing with the victim.