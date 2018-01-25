Man arrested after waving gun around bystanders in Mission Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police officers, with guns drawn, surrounded a man who allegedly was harassing bystanders and started waving a gun around near Belmont Park in Mission Beach around 10 a.m.

A taco shop employee told FOX 5 that two customers, both men, were eating when the man approached them and started yelling at them. The employee said the customers confronted the man, but when the man pulled out a gun, they ran off. The man shot at one of the customers as they ran but missed.

“It was pretty scary --- just turn around and the guy’s got a gun and he’s waving it around," an unidentified bystander said.

Witnesses say two other men jumped on the suspect.

“They just tackled him. No one knew where the gun went, but they made sure he wasn’t able to use the gun again. They roughed him up," said the bystander.

Police arrived and handcuffed the man accused of pulling the gun. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Police did not release the man's name. It was not clear if they recovered a weapon.