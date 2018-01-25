× Fire damages East County apartment complex

EL CAJON, Calif. — A fire broke out Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Jamacha Road in El Cajon but was quickly knocked down, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately known if anybody was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 8:32 a.m. in the 200 block of Jamacha Road, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said. Firefighters told dispatchers that flames and heavy smoke were visible from the two-story complex as the first units arrived.

Fire crews knocked down the flames in eight minutes, Saghera said.

Jamacha Road was shut down between Main Street and Lexington Avenue, Saghera said. It was expected to be closed for several hours as crews finished up on the scene and fire investigators began to probe what caused the flames.