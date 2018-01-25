Ballast Point brewery opening in Downtown Disney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego's Ballast Point will be opening a brewery at Disneyland Resort.

A brewery, tasting room, and restaurant will open in the Downtown Disney District later this year. The menu will offer a "Taste of San Diego" with popular Baja-style fish tacos.

Downtown Disney District, which is open to the public without a ticket, has allowed alcohol since 2001. Disneyland Park, however, still bans alcohol to keep in line with its founder Walt Disney's vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ballast Point to Downtown Disney," said Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney. "Our guests are constantly asking for new and innovative dining experiences, and Ballast Point's selection of award-winning beers, locally inspired cuisine and friendly atmosphere make them a perfect fit."

Ballast Point is also expanding across the country with a production facility in Virginia and a tap room in Chicago.