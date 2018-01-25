Coast Guard offloads $721 million worth of cocaine in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded more than 47,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastrn Pacific Ocean.

More than $721 million worth of cocaine was seized in 23 separate interdictions by U.S. and Canadian forces operating in international waters off the coast of Central and South America, officials said.

The narcotics will be turned over to federal agents for investigation, prosecution and ultimately destruction.

“The threat of transnational organized crime is a danger no one ship, agency, country or person can address alone,” said Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “We stand alongside our interagency and international partners resolved in a shared purpose to protect those harmed by these dangerous drugs and bring the criminals who smuggle them to justice.”