Arsonist sets 6 trash cans on fire in East Village

SAN DIEGO -- Investigators are looking for the person who set six trash cans on fire in the East Village early Thursday morning.

San Diego police are assisting arson investigators after a half-dozen trash cans were damaged. They are looking at several security videos that may have captured the crimes.

The first fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Locations of damaged trash cans:

J Street and Park Boulevard

8 th Avenue and Market Street

Avenue and Market Street 1155 Island Avenue

525 14 th Street

Street G Street and 14 th Street

Street Island Avenue and 19th Street

Investigators have not released a description of the arsonist.