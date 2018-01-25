Arsonist sets 6 trash cans on fire in East Village

SAN DIEGO -- Investigators are looking for the person who set six trash cans on fire in the East Village early Thursday morning.
San Diego police are assisting arson investigators after a half-dozen trash cans were damaged. They are looking at several security videos that may have captured the crimes.
The first fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Locations of damaged trash cans:
- J Street and Park Boulevard
- 8th Avenue and Market Street
- 1155 Island Avenue
- 525 14th Street
- G Street and 14th Street
- Island Avenue and 19th Street
Investigators have not released a description of the arsonist.