Arsonist sets 6 trash cans on fire in East Village

SAN DIEGO -- Investigators are looking for the person who set six trash cans on fire in the East Village early Thursday morning.

San Diego police are assisting arson investigators after a half-dozen trash cans were damaged. They are looking at several security videos that may have captured the crimes.

The first fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Locations of damaged trash cans:

  • J  Street and Park Boulevard
  • 8th Avenue and Market Street
  • 1155 Island Avenue
  • 525 14th Street
  • G Street and 14th Street
  • Island Avenue and 19th Street

Investigators have not released a description of the arsonist.

