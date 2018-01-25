Armed man in car prompts police standoff in Point Loma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police Thursday night arrested an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a car for more than six hours in the Point Loma area.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, several police vehicles surrounded a driveway in the 4400 block of Mentone Street, where officers said a man was holed up inside his car with a knife or a machete. Hostage negotiators spent several hours communicating with the man in an effort to get him out of the car.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the man surrendered and police took him into custody.

Police temporarily blocked off streets in the area.