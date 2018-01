× 5.8M quake strikes 100 miles off Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. – A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles off the coast of Humboldt County in Northern California Thursday morning.

The quake centered about 115 miles west of Eureka happened at 8:39 a.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of damage as of 10 a.m.

The National Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a warning.

The earthquake hit about four hours after another rattled Orange County, California.