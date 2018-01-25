$150,000 in jewelry, purses stolen from Encinitas home

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the thief or thieves who stole more than $150,000 worth of items from a home in Encinitas.

On August 4, between 2 and 5 p.m., someone broke into a home in the 600 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road by removing a screen from an open window, according to investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station. The person stole jewelry, name brand handbags and sunglasses, and clothing, including Indian saris.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. The family is offering an additional $4,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.