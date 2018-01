× 1 dead after driver crashes into tree near I-805

SAN DIEGO –¬†One person died in a car crash on northbound Interstate 805, just north of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SkyFOX flew over the area where a car had crashed into a tree around 11 a.m.

The far right-hand northbound lane of the freeway is closed in the area due to the crash.