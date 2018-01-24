Woman stabbed to death at bus stop knew killer, cops say

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 23-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing an older acquaintance at a bus stop in El Cajon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Alaya Michelle Jenkins was ordered held without bail in the death of 34-year-old Leia Anderson.

Jenkins was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel on Jan. 17, a day after she allegedly stabbed the victim several times during an afternoon confrontation in the 100 block of West Madison Avenue.

El Cajon police Lt. Walt Miller said last week that Jenkins and the victim knew each other, though detectives were still trying to determine what prompted the bus-stop argument that turned violent.

Anderson was a passenger in a car that pulled up to a bus stop where Jenkins was sitting, Miller said. The woman and her pit bull got out of the vehicle and a brief argument ensued, he said.

“(Jenkins) produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper and lower torso area,” then fled on foot, Miller alleged.

Anderson and the dog got back in the vehicle and the driver took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, Miller said.

“Detectives assigned to the case determined that both the victim and suspect knew each other,” the lieutenant said. “Detectives also learned that (Jenkins) was staying in a nearby hotel and were able to arrest the suspect when they saw her leave one of the rooms.”

Jenkins will be back in court Feb. 1 for a readiness conference and Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing.