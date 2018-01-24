Trevor Hoffman voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO – Former San Diego Padres closing pitcher Trevor Hoffman will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, it was announced Wednesday.

The Baseball Writers Association announced that Hoffman is among the players to make the cut in 2018. Last year, he ended up five votes short of being inducted.

Hoffman was inducted into the Padres’ Hall of Fame in 2014. The team retired his number, 51, in 2011.

Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the entire Padres family, we would like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Trevor Hoffman and the Class of 2018 on being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Since 1993, when he first donned a Padres uniform, Trevor has represented our organization and the City of San Diego with an incredible sense of class and dignity. Not only is Trevor the all-time National League saves leader, he is an even better human being, and we are thrilled that he will be enshrined in Cooperstown as a Padre next to the greatest players in the history of baseball.”