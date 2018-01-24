× Tourist blame Waze app after driving into lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Some tourists driving through Vermont said they ended up in a lake and the blame the driving app Waze.

The app directed them to turn onto a boat launch at the icy Lake Champlain, 9News reported.

The tourists said it was dark and foggy and by the time they realized where they were, the car had slid 100 feet into the water.

The three people inside managed to get out, but the vehicle sunk and a salvage team had to get it out, according to 9News.

Waze officials couldn’t explain what went wrong, but encourages drivers to always keep an eye on the road, 9News reported.

A salvage team removed the car from the water Monday. According to the police report, the car went into the lake on Jan. 12 and had been in the water for over a week when removed, 9News reported.