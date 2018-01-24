Number of flu-related deaths in San Diego rises to 174

SAN DIEGO – The number of flu-related deaths in San Diego County rose to 174, health officials announced Wednesday.

Flu-related deaths and emergency department visits for flu symptoms rose in San Diego County last week, but lab-confirmed flu cases declined for the third week in a row, the County Health and Human Services officials announced.

An additional 32 flu deaths were reported last week, bringing the season total to 174. Twenty of these deaths were of people under 65 years old, which are the only deaths public health agencies are required to report in California. The County informs the public about all flu deaths. The high number of deaths reported this year is due in part to better testing, surveillance and reporting systems.

Emergency department visits by people with influenza-like illness increased last week from 7 percent of all visits to 9 percent, though the number of lab-confirmed cases dropped to 1,183 from 2,170 the previous week.

“Health care providers may diagnose and treat people for influenza without testing when flu activity is high,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diego is experiencing the same severe flu conditions that are being seen across the country.”