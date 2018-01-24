Neighbor hurt trying to put out car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person was injured Wednesday after a car erupted in flames in Linda Vista.

The owner said he was changing the spark plugs of the car in the driveway of an apartment complex on Tait Street when the fire sparked.

A neighbor who rushed to help put out the flames was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

"I was scared. There was glass popping and stuff," said Javier Hernandez, who witnessed the blaze.

Despite his fear, Hernandez picked up his phone and started recording. He caught the flames burning dangerously close to his apartment building.

Crews escalated the alarm and called for help after seeing the potential for a quick spread of the flames.

"It's a large response for us because of the fact we had all these townhomes connected to one another, the fact that if it had gotten into one of the townhomes there was the possibility of it moving through a bunch of them, so we're going to send a larger response just for safety's sake just to make sure we get enough personnel on the fire," SDFD Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said.