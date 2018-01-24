Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a car near the waterfront in Ocean Beach.

The 53-year-old man was riding to the east on a curving stretch of roadway in the 5100 block of West Point Loma Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson and collided with an oncoming Ford Escape, according to San Diego police.

The motorcyclist tumbled onto the street and slid into a parked vehicle, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from severe head trauma and internal injuries. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.