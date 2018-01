Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man was rescued from a chimney after trying to break into a home in City Heights overnight, police said.

San Diego police received a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday about a possible burglary at a home in the 4000 block of Menlo Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man stuck in a chimney.

Firefighters were able to free the man within 15 minutes and turned him over to police.

The vacant home was recently sold and was being renovations.