Elton John to give farewell concert in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Music legend Elton John will appear in concert in San Diego as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, it was announced Wednesday.

John will appear at the Valley View Casino Center on Jan. 29, 2019.

John’s epic three-year final concert tour will kick off on Sept. 8, 2018. It includes more than 300 concerts on five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australia. The tour ends in 2021.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale with an American Express pre-sale on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

