Congressman Darrell Issa announces who he wants to take his seat

SAN DIEGO – Weeks after Congressman Darrell Issa announced he won’t seek re-election, he endorsed Diane Harkey for his 49th Congressional District seat Tuesday.

Issa, one of the wealthiest members of Congress and among the best-known due to his reputation as a conservative attack dog, announced January 10 that he’s bowing out of what would have been one of the nation’s most hotly contested congressional races.

He told reporters he plans to stay involved in politics and spend his own money helping Republicans.

“I’m going to be 65 and happily looking forward to doing other things,” Issa said on January 10. “I intend on staying very involved in both contributing my time and money because I believe in the issues I came here 18 years ago so there’s nothing changing.”

He nearly lost his seat in 2016, besting Democrat Douglas Applegate — among the four Democrats running this year — by less than a percentage point. It’s among seven Republican-held districts in California that Hillary Clinton won that year, carrying Issa’s by 8 percentage points.