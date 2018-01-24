Authorities raid Vista marijuana dispensary

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities shut down an illegal North County marijuana dispensary Wednesday, seizing inventory, arresting a group of employees and barricading the building to prevent entry.

Deputies served a search warrant at Joshua Tree 7G in the 1000 block of Joshua Way in Vista shortly before 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Inside, the personnel “located a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles (and) marijuana paraphernalia, as well as items used in the sales of marijuana and evidence of numerous building- and fire-code violations,” Sgt. Jason Scroggins said.

Four workers were taken into custody and booked into county jail in Vista.

Due to “immediate hazards” in the building, the city ordered it closed and had it secured against entry. the sergeant said.

Last March, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities, though two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries — near El Cajon and in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition.