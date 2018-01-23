US citizens among dead in Kabul hotel attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — American citizens were among those killed in the weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, US State Department officials told CNN.

The attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility.

Additional details, including the precise number of Americans killed, were not immediately available.

At least 18 people were killed during a 12-hour standoff with security forces after gunmen raided the hotel, Afghan authorities said.