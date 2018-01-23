UC Riverside student to stand trial for sexually assaulting 4 SDSU students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A 19-year-old man accused of groping and sexually assaulting four female students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University will stand trial on multiple charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Minda Shewangizaw faces seven charges, including false imprisonment and sexual battery. The defendant is also charged with trying to rape an acquaintance at UC Riverside -- where he was a student -- in May of last year, said Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner.

Shewangizaw faces seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant approached two students from behind just after midnight last Aug. 29, touching the buttocks of one victim under her shorts and pulling down the shirt and bra of the other.

They told campus police that their attacker ran into an alley behind the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road.

About 45 minutes later, Shewangizaw approached two other students from behind and allegedly smacked one on the buttocks and pulled down the shirt and bra of the other, also grabbing her breast, Taschner alleged.

"It was very brazen,'' Taschner said. "He didn't care how it was making them feel.''

A half-hour later, while interviewing the alleged victims and witnesses, police spotted Shewangizaw and arrested him in the area, the prosecutor said.

Taschner said all four students -- who range in age from 17 to 19 -- identified Shewangizaw as their alleged attacker.

Shewangizaw bailed out of jail but was re-arrested in connection with the UC Riverside attempted rape, Taschner said.

