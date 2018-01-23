× Talk show host Steve Wilkos hospitalized after car crash

DARIEN, Conn. – Talk show host Steve Wilkos was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash on the East Coast.

The former Jerry Springer bodyguard and now TV host of “Steve Wilkos” was driving his car on West Avenue in Darien, Connecticut late Sunday afternoon when it crashed into several poles and a tree, according to TMZ.

“[Wilkos] was reaching for his glasses to put them on when he hit the curb and then struck the poles and a tree,” TMZ reported. “Wilkos says he never drinks or does drugs.”

Wilkos was released from the hospital with undisclosed injuries, but is expected to recover.

TMZ reported that coincidentally, Wilkos’ audio technician and a crew member’s wife were driving in the same area and crashed on the same day. Both of them died.