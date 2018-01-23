Suspect in downtown knifing had tattoo under left eye

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood in what police said was the third unrelated knife attack in the city in about three hours.

An argument between two men prompted the assault about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Market Street, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The victim suffered two stab wounds to his chest and was taken to a hospital where he was expected to survive.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man with a tattoo under his left eye. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, pants and shoes. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division were investigating the attack.

Earlier on Monday, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the neck around 5:50 p.m. in the 14200 block of Caminata Soleado in the Rancho Penasquitos area, Zwibel said. The victim was dropped off at Scripps Clinic in Rancho Bernardo, later transferred to another hospital and was uncooperative with investigators, so no suspect information was available.

Then around 7:15 p.m., a 56-year-old man was stabbed by his 43-year- old roommate in the Encanto area, Zwibel said. An argument over a pending eviction and living arrangements led up to the assault, which resulted in the suspect being arrested and the victim being treated on scene for minor injuries.