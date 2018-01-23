2 injured in stabbing at Lincoln High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when an after-school fight turned violent at Lincoln High School, police said.

The fight happened right after classes at the school had been dismissed for the day, investigators said. An argument between two boys, ages 15 and 16, escalated when at least one of the students pulled out a knife, San Diego Unified police Capt. Joe Florentino said. A stabbing followed, but Florentino would not give additional details, saying the incident was still under investigation.

A school resources officer and school staff members quickly intervened and disarmed the teenagers. Both were taken to hospitals, but they are expected to recover from their injuries, Florentino said.

Investigators believe the fight was an isolated incident and the school was never locked down, Florentino said.

#Breaking #Stabbing at Lincoln high. I’m on scene. Stand by for details starting at 4 FOX 5 San Diego pic.twitter.com/Vlhw3lIvbt — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) January 23, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.