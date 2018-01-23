× Man killed after being hit by 2 vehicles

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was fatally injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by two vehicles while crossing a street in the Liberty Station area of Point Loma, police said.

The collision happened about 12:40 a.m. on Rosecrans Street near High Tech High School and The Rock Church, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The man was walking south across Rosecrans Street in a crosswalk from Voltaire Street to Farragut Road when he was struck and dragged a short distance by a Toyota sedan, Zwibel said. After being dragged by the first car, he ended up in the roadway, where a second vehicle struck him.

Paramedics took the unidentified man to a hospital, but “despite life-saving efforts, the victim did not survive,” Zwibel said.

Drug or alcohol impairment was not a factor in the accident, the sergeant said.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash, and just before 3 a.m. the department issued a SigAlert for Rosecrans Street between Xenophon Street and West Porter Road, Officer John Buttle said. That section of the busy thoroughfare between Point Loma and the Midway District was expected to be closed until roughly 7 a.m.