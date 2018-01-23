Oscar nominations are here: Did your favorite films make the cut?

LOS ANGELES – Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday amid what’s proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.

The fantasy film “The Shape of Water” led with 13 Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, including best picture.

The the other best picture nominees are “Lady Bird, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Post,” “Get Out, “Dunkirk,” “Darkest Hour” “Call Me By Your Name” and “Phantom Thread.”

Best actor nominees are Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour,” Timothée Chalamet, for “Call Me By Your Name,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out ” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress nominees are Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Meryl Streep for “The Post” and Margot Robbie “I, Tonya.”

Jordan Peele earned a best director nomination for his social-justice thriller “Get Out,” becoming only the fifth African-American director nominated in that category.

Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the coming-of-age story “Lady Bird,” is also the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar

They were joined in their category by Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape of Water”, Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk” and Paul Thomas Anderson for “Phantom Thread.”

With her nomination for best supporting actress for her role in “The Shape of Water,” Octavia Spencer makes history as the first African- American actress to receive multiple nominations after a win. Spencer won in that category for “The Help” in 2012.

Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird “) Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) join Spencer as nominees in the category.

The Oscars come as the entertainment industry reckons with sexual harassment and gender inequality issues, unleashed by allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and a host of others.

Tiffany Haddish, Andy Serkis and Academy President John Bailey announced the nominees in a live digital stream, with some assistance from previous Oscar winners.

The Academy’s accounting firm PwC, which calculates the Oscar ballots and secures the winner envelopes, have announced new procedures for the ceremony to avoid another envelope mixup. Human error at last year’s show led to “La La Land” mistakenly being named the best picture winner before the actual winner, “Moonlight,” was announced.

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards, set for Sunday, March 4, 2018 on ABC.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” | Interview

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” | Interview

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” | Interview

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” |

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water” | Video interview

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” | Interview

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water” | Video interview

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” | Interview

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Original screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” | Interview

Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Original song

“Mighty River” (“Mudbound”)

“Remember Me” (“Coco”)

“Mystery of Love” (“Call Me by Your Name”)

“This Is Me” (“The Greatest Showman”)

“Stand Up For Something” (“Marshall”)

Animated feature film

Animated short

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Live action short

“DeKalb Entertainment”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Documentary feature

“Abacus, Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Documentary short

“Edith + Eddie”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405s”

“Heroine(e)”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

Foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

“On Body and Soul”

Production design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Costume design

“Beauty”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Sound editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Sound mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Original score

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Alexander Desplat,“The Shape of Water”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards”

Visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Film editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Makeup and hairstyling