Local National Guard troops deploy on NATO mission

SAN DIEGO – California National Guard's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat team left San Diego Tuesday for a nine-month NATO security and stability mission in Kosovo.

The troops boarded a private plane at Lindbergh Field and first stopped in Texas for training. They will also stop in Germany before reaching their final destination in Kosovo,

The brigade, which will consist of U.S. Army active duty, National Guard and Reserve elements, as well as units from several NATO-member nations, will be tasked with making a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo.