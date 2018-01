× County ends health emergency over hepatitis A outbreak

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to end the state of emergency declaration over the hepatitis A outbreak.

No new cases have been reported in the last month and the number of deaths has remained at 20 since late October.

We must remain vigilant to ensure this never happens again. NEWS – County Ends Local Health Emergency Declared for Hepatitis A Outbreak: https://t.co/dM8Te2ivfg pic.twitter.com/yb952mKinf — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) January 23, 2018

